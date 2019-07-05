Large A'town 4th of July parade fires up spectators

By SEAN BARRON

news@vindy.com

AUSTINTOWN

If anyone questioned 6-year-old Lena Miller’s level of patriotism, one look at her outfit might cause any doubts to explode like a set of fireworks.

“They love it. I’ve come since I was a child, and now I bring my kids,” said Renee Price of Warren, who is the girl’s aunt.

You could say that Lena wore the quintessential all-American outfit, which consisted of a ruffled dress with one layer each of red, white and blue, complemented with a shirt that read “Mermaid in the U.S.A.” Even her long blonde hair was accented with red highlights.

Lena also joined her brothers, Anthony and Dominic Miller, 8 and 9, respectively, along with cousins Alexis Price, 4, and Tayla Price, 9, in a scramble for Tootsie Rolls, lollipops and a host of other assorted candy that was tossed their way.

The children, who also came with Renee’s sister, Theresa Miller, and other family members, were among the thousands of spectators of all ages who found plenty of sweet and other ways to enjoy Thursday afternoon’s 43rd annual Austintown Fourth of July Parade.

Abundant sunshine, high humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s greeted those who attended the event, themed “Austintown: How Sweet it is.” The parade got underway at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, and proceeded more than 2 miles north to the Austintown branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, also on South Raccoon Road.

Slightly more than 100 units marched in the parade, which debuted in 1976, noted Jim Davis, parade committee chairman.

“We continue to grow every year,” Davis said, adding the celebration is the Mahoning Valley’s biggest in size and distance.

The grand marshal was Jim Molnar, who owns Molnar’s Concessions, a family-run business on South Turner Road that opened in 1968. The parade’s theme ties in with the fact that Molnar’s cinnamon rolls are a staple at the Canfield Fair and a top-selling item, Davis explained.

The business, which also is known for its steak sandwiches, pastries and cookies, is a presence at more than 30 events and fairs annually, its website says.

A slight accent on wildlife was present during the procession as well, thanks to Heather Merritt.

“We now have baby hawks, squirrels and tons of wildlife that we will get ready to go back in the wild again,” explained Merritt, who owns Howland-based Birds in Flight Sanctuary, a 28-year-old organization devoted to rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing injured wildlife.

The sanctuary also provides educational opportunities for students in area elementary, middle and high schools to learn more about a variety of environmental issues that affect animals in the wild, she noted.

Her nonprofit organization, which began in March 1991 strictly to assist injured birds, serves more than 30 Ohio counties. In addition, it has participated in the parade the last four or five years, Merritt continued.

The sanctuary will be hosting an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at Millwood Inc., a 63-acre parcel at 3708 International Blvd. in Vienna on which a new, larger facility is to be built, she added. To RSVP, call 330-652-3381.

Units included the Austintown Police and Fire departments, Austintown Fitch High School marching band and cheerleaders, a horse-drawn carriage from the Armstrong Healing Heroes program, Highway Tabernacle and a host of vintage and classic cars.

Also represented were American Legion Post 301 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4237, both of Austintown, along with the Austintown Board of Education, the Little Falcons, Girls Softball League and Community Baseball organizations.

Other participants were with Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course and the Youngstown chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization for which volunteers build bunk beds for children and families in need.

The parade may have had its share of large floats, noise and decorations, but Davis, the committee chairman, expressed gratitude about some of the smaller pleasantries the event made possible for many people.

“That’s what makes all of this hard work worthwhile – to go down the parade route and see the looks on people’s faces,” he said. “That’s how you know it’s a job well done and worth it.”

Event judges were Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and Mahoning Valley, and Ron Strollo, Youngstown State University’s athletic director.

The Austintown parade also was one of several Fourth of July celebrations in the Valley, including those in Canfield, Struthers and Howland.