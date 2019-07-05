Gunfire ignites fireworks in family car, injuring children
HOUSTON (AP) — Two young Houston-area children are in critical condition following an argument between their father and another motorist who fired into their family car and ignited fireworks that caused the car to be engulfed in flames.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a “road rage incident” led to the gunfire Thursday after the father and his wife had purchased fireworks. They were driving with their 1-year-old child and another child believed to be 1 to 3 years old.
Gonzalez says the father drove away following the gunfire but the family was forced to flee the car when flames consumed it.
Passers-by took the family to a nearby health clinic and the children were airlifted to a Galveston hospital with severe burns.
Authorities are searching for the shooter.
