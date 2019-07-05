Groundbreaking Tuesday for new MCCTC fire tower
CANFIELD — There will be a groundbreaking ceremony for a $1.1 million fire tower and training facility at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (behind the building by door No. 70) at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The center will feature classrooms, a three-story fire tower and a station/garage building for storage of the school’s fire engines and student gear. This addition will allow both high school student and adult firefighter trainees to simulate search and rescue operations and other scenarios they’ll encounter on the job.
The project is expected to be complete in January.
