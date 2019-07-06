Fresh marketplace is Saturday in New Wilmington, Pa.

NEW WILMINGTON, PA. — Fresh Marketplace @ New Wilmington Center celebrates Independence Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The market features vendors offering local goods, a take-home children craft activity, live music, prepared foods, and morning yoga.

Sharon Savage, children librarian of the New Castle Public Library, will help children create rockets.

The morning concert, sponsored in part by Shenango On The Green, will be Harmony Road. They are a Slippery Rock band playing your favorite classic rock and folk songs from 9 a.m. to noon.

YogaFirst studio brings complementary yoga to the market.

Fresh Marketplace is located at the corner of Chestnut and Vine.