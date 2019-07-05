Hubbard Farmer’s Market starts July 14

By Samantha Phillips

HUBBARD

Fresh produce, desserts, hot food and crafts are among the offerings at the Hubbard Farmers’ Market, which opens for the season July 14 at Tylee Park.

Starting that day, the farmers’ market will operate every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the last event Oct. 13.

This year, there will be about 15 vendors per show; vendors may vary each event. Vendors include Hubbard small businesses Woodland Cellars with its wine and “Too Hot Mamas” with its canned pepper products.

Hubbard resident Shawna Achten offers cakes, cookies, fudge and other goodies at her vendor table. She calls her business “Cakes and Cupcakes by Shawna.” She began participating in the farmer’s market last summer.

“I love it,” she said. “You see so many familiar faces on Sundays.”

Alexandra Ahren operates the farmer’s market, which is now in its fourth year.

It was started by Marisa Devantier and city patrol officer DJ Sheldon in 2016. Devantier was the owner of The Shop on Liberty Street, a space that featured crafts from local artists.

When Devantier moved, she asked Ahren if she wanted to take it over.

As a member of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, Ahren felt it was right up her alley. She said her job focuses on emphasizing quality of life amenities, which include community events such as farmer’s markets.

“When I was given the opportunity to run the farmer’s market, it was a no-brainer,” she said.

Any vendor interested in signing up for the farmer’s market can request an application by emailing hubbardohiofarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Ahren said the vendors are supportive of each other.

“When you have people outside of Hubbard coming to the city to go to this market, then check out another business or grab a bite to eat, it’s good for the community,” she said. “People look forward to this.”