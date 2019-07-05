Earth, Wind & Fire excites crowd at amphitheater
YOUNGSTOWN — The legendary R&B, pop-funk group Earth, Wind & Fire had people dancing and singing as they played their greatest hits at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.
EW&F returned to Youngstown tonight after last year playing at the Covelli Centre.
Some of their No. 1 hits include “September,” “Fantasy,” “Let’s Groove” and “Boogie Wonderland.”
Excited concert-goers spoke about what they expected to see as they patiently awaited the group’s 8 p.m. start time.
“I’ve been waiting to see them for 30 years,” said Rhonda Howell of Cleveland.
For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
