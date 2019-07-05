COURTS

Mahoning County

NEW COMPLAINTS

Daniel R. Yemma v. J. Kane Holdings LLC et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Jerry L. Weikart et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. David Ramirez et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jerry G. Spangler et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charles Bigsby et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Roxanne Talley et al, foreclosure.

Nadene J. Johnson et al v. Ida Lucarelli et al, jury demand.

Jason Doneluck et al v. Teresa Sanchez et al, other torts.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Martha K. White et al, foreclosure.

Michael Pacak v. Amanda C. Petro et al, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. James T. Mapes et al, foreclosure.

C&M Welding LLC v. Dan-Beck Well Services Inc., jury demand.

Discover Bank v. Donald J. Barone, money.

Citibank NA v. John Brunovich, money.

Discover Bank v. Kelly K. Hartill, money.

Charles Fellhauer et al v. Tracy L. Neuendorf D.O. et al, jury demand.

Keybank NA v. Dawn Al Dabbas et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. Jana Holm, money.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse of Edna Bailey et al, foreclosure.

SLM Private Education Loan Trust 2011-B v. Joseph M. Miles, money.

Midland Funding LLC v. Stephen Lunders, money.

Gary Weaver v. Helen Prest et al, foreclosure.

Zachary E. Mason v. Nicholas P. Lucarell et al, jury demand.

Ronald M. Swogger Jr. et al v. Robert P. Smith et al, jury demand.

DOCKET

Temperature Technologies Inc. et al v. Lawrence H. Richards et al, order of magistrate.

Exit 4 Towing and Service LLC et al v. Alex Bugno et al, order of magistrate.

Kevin Neal v. Wendell Neal et al, settled and dismissed.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Hubert W. Abron et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Carolyn Y. Lisdell v. David Lisdell et al, order of magistrate.

Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae v. Kathy L. Williams et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. v. Karen S. Leyman et al, dismissed.

Waste Management of Ohio Inc. v. James Delgratta et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel J. Bonish et al v. Jeffrey Patrone et al, settled.

Rashida K. Barnes v. Humility of Mary Health Partners et al, dismissed.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Edward Fire et al, order of magistrate.

Finance of America Reverse LLC v. Jeffrey T. May et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

US Bank National Association v. Larry D. Vines et al, order of magistrate.

Elaine Klempay v. Apria Healthcare Inc. et al, order of magistrate (2).

Board of Commissioners v. Jack Lanterman et al, order of magistrate.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Constance C. Duponty et al, dismissed.

Amerifirst Financial Corp. v. David E. Wenger et al, order of magistrate.

Board of Commissioners v. Diane Less et al, order of magistrate.

Anthony Renforth v. Staff Right Personnel Services et al, order of magistrate.

Edward H. Jones Sr. et al v. Paul S. Hill et al, order of magistrate.

Thomas J. Thomas v. State Farm Insurance, order of magistrate.

William R. Agnone Jr. et al v. Sara Tessean, order of magistrate.

PNC Bank National Association v. Mary Hrynda et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Terrence N. Turner et al, order of magistrate.

B and T Express Inc. et al v. William E. Posey, order of magistrate.

William M. Ferrando v. Akm M. Rahman et al, order of magistrate.

RT Vernal Paving and Excavating Inc. v. M and M Excavating Inc., order of magistrate.

Tim McGiffin et al v. Matthew Skurich et al, order of magistrate.

Ohio Specialized Investments Ltd. v. Canfield Township Board of Zoning Appeals et al, order of magistrate.

CAF Bridge Lending LLC et al v. Griffin Investments LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Austintown Plaza Ltd. et al v. Mahoning County Commissioners et al, order of magistrate.

Diane King v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, dismissed.

Rickey C. Krell v. AMR Paramedics et al, order of magistrate.

Ken Bielik v. City of Youngstown et al, dismissed.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Ralph Kalbfell, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. John D. Bader et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Chenault W. Hailey, dismissed.

Russell F. Roberts et al v. Superior Roofing and Siding LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Emily Streck v. Maxim Healthcare Services et al, settled and dismissed.

Linda Scott v. Schenley Management Inc. et al, settled and dismissed.

Karen S. Cabuno v. Susan Missik et al, settled and dismissed.

Robert J. Jankovich v. Star Extruded Shapes Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

US Bank NA v. Thomas L. Clay et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. Richard E. Grant Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Linda Caimano v. Kathleen Gerda et al, order of magistrate.

Darren Crivelli v. Alexis M. Vasko et al, order of magistrate.

William F. Baughman et al v. PAM Cartage Carriers LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Velocity Investments LLC v. John Beato, order of magistrate.

Melissa J. Busefink v. Justin A. Eaves et al, order of magistrate.

Alyssa B. Koval v. Joshua L. Randolph, order of magistrate.

Ismael Carlo v. Niki Datri Enterprises Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Robert W. Sutherland et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

MyCUmortgage LLC v. Kelly A. Howard et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Shapes Unlimited Inc. v. Michael Muscarella, order of magistrate.

Wanda J. Wilson et al v. Taylor Campy et al, order of magistrate.

Cara C. Kalouris v. Taylor Campy et al, order of magistrate.

Jennifer Hurst v. Edward Duncan et al, dismissed.

Snow and Sauerteig LLP v. Marcus Penn, dismissed.

PNC Bank NA v. Daniel E. Paine et al, foreclosure.

Charles Lozinger et al v. Sunburst Environmental et al, order of magistrate.

Lavaughn T. Williams et al v. Adam J. Richards, order of magistrate.

Elijah Bowers et al v. Dustin Rogers et al, order of magistrate.

Wilmington Trust NA v. Heather L. English et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Jesse Scroggins v. Geneva Crosby, order of magistrate.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Hubert W. Abron et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Farmers National Bank v. Douglas W. Wayt, dismissed.

Katie Lauer v. Felix Savon et al, settled.

LF Donnell Inc. v. Donald Murphy, order of magistrate.

Kelley Gallagher v. Matthew Beiling et al, dismissed.

Resident Capital LLC v. BC Contracting LLC, settled.

Jennifer Hurst v. Edward Duncan et al, order of magistrate.

Brandi Love v. Johanne M. Uhrain et al, order of magistrate.

Victor Gonzalez et al v. Lori Rusu et al, order of magistrate.

Tippecanoe Woods Homeowners Association Inc. v. Paul A. Bindas Jr. et al, order of magistrate.

Jeremy D. Anderson v. Valerie S. Pszenny et al, order of magistrate.

Lori Lumsden v. Christal McMillan, settled.

Margarita Encarnacion v. Caleb S. Easthon et al, order of magistrate.

City of Youngstown v. Donte D. King, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Keith E. Flynn v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, order of magistrate.

Ismael Carlo v. Niki Datri Enterprises Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Matthew J. Batcho et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. unknown heirs of John Infante et al, order of magistrate.

RT Vernal Paving and Excavating Inc. v. M and M Excavating Inc., order of magistrate.

Board of Trustees v. Mark V. Ramunno et al, order of magistrate.

Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC v. Todd Camacci et al, dismissed.