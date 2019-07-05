Coroner rules Michigan man's death at truck stop accidental

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office this week ruled the death of a Michigan truck driver in May at an Austintown truck stop accidental.

A report issued this week said that Arman Meco,29, died May 2 from injuries he received after being dragged by another semi at the Pilot Travel Center.

The truck driver, Guillaume Pelletier, 23, of Quebec, was charged with vehicular homicide by police because they said he had ample time to see Meco and avoid him even though Meco walked in front of his truck.

The case against Pelletier is stlll pending.