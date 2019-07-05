Cities lose speed-camera revenue
Associated Press
COLUMBUS
A law erasing cities’ profits from operating traffic cameras has taken effect in Ohio.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a transportation budget in April that included the camera restrictions which began Wednesday. They reduce state funding for any city, town or village operating red light or speed cameras by an amount equivalent to the fines collected.
Supporters said they wanted to test the theory that traffic cameras are meant to prevent crashes and not to boost municipal budgets.
Republican Rep. Niraj Antani says the restrictions protect Ohioans from overzealous officials “trying to make a quick buck.”
The law also prohibits operation of traffic cameras on interstate highways and requires all appeals of tickets received through camera technology to be heard in court rather than by an administrative officer.
