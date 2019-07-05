Brownlee and YSO concert tickets now on sale
YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for the March 7 concert by Lawrence Brownlee and the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra at Powers Auditorium.
Tickets range from $50 to $75 and are available at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264, and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, downtown .
It will be the first time that Brownlee, an internationally recognized opera singer and a native of youngstown, will perform with the YSO.
The concert will be titled “Spiritual Journey,” and will feature excerpts from the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr., accompanied by visual images of the time period. Brownlee will be joined by Singers Together and Simple Gifts combined choirs and also The Youngstown Connection.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 13, 2019 10:44 a.m.
Tickets for Brownlee/YSO show to go on sale July 5
- March 14, 2016 12:13 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS | Barry Manilow will return to Covelli Centre in April
- March 15, 2009 midnight
Symphony makes changes for ’09-10
- March 15, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Manilow’s final tour to play Covelli
- September 6, 2009 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Commissioned work will highlight season
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.