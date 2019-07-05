Brownlee and YSO concert tickets now on sale

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets are now on sale for the March 7 concert by Lawrence Brownlee and the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra at Powers Auditorium.

Tickets range from $50 to $75 and are available at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264, and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, downtown .

It will be the first time that Brownlee, an internationally recognized opera singer and a native of youngstown, will perform with the YSO.

The concert will be titled “Spiritual Journey,” and will feature excerpts from the speeches of Martin Luther King Jr., accompanied by visual images of the time period. Brownlee will be joined by Singers Together and Simple Gifts combined choirs and also The Youngstown Connection.