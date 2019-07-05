METRO DIGEST: Boy dies in ATV accident; Seafood restaurant coming to Boardman

ATV accident kills boy, 9, in Goshen

GOSHEN

A 9-year-old boy died in an ATV accident Wednesday night at a home on Middletown Road in Goshen Township, reports our broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV.

The boy was identified as Brock Mason. Goshen police chief Steven McDaniel said Mason’s father was attempting to park the ATV and accidentally ran into his son. No charges were filed against Mason’s father.

New seafood restaurant coming to Boardman

BOARDMAN

Storming Crab is coming to Boardman. The seafood restaurant will open at 6651 South Avenue, the former location of Smokey Bones.

The Tennessee-based chain features seafood boils. Storming Crab is also opening restaurants in Cincinnati and Columbus.

Cortland man sentenced

WARREN

A Cortland man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to gross sexual imposition in May.

Charles Fox III, 28, was sentenced to three years after being accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl in November.

He will have to register as as a sex offender.

Rescue Mission grant

YOUNGSTOWN

Fifteen area Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff members recently came together to volunteer and secure a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grant to benefit Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

The volunteers earned the Allstate Foundation grant by serving food to those staying in the organization’s facilities and by helping with cleanup projects around the facilities. The mission will use the money to provide housing and create transition plans for those facing homelessness.

“Our volunteers see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing the communities they serve,” said Andy Garza, Allstate field senior vice president.

Concert at amp added to Panerathon weekend

YOUNGSTOWN

To celebrate the 10th year of the Panerathon 10K/2 Mile Walk/Run, Covelli Enterprises and JAC Live announced a concert with local band the Fabulous Flashbacks at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Aug. 23 . The concert will kick off Panerathon weekend with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the concert starting at 8 p.m.

Panerathon participants will be offered a promotional code upon registering for the 10K/2 Mile walk/run for $10 concert tickets in honor of the 10th year of the event. General admission concert tickets may be purchased for $12 in advance and $15 day of show. Ticketing information can be found online at TheYoungstownFoundationAmp.com or at ticketmaster.com. The Panerathon will take place Aug. 25 and will begin at the Covelli Centre.