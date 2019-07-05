2 Youngstown men face gun, drug charges after Hanley Avenue bust

YOUNGSTOWN — Police serving a search warrant just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at a 35 Hanley Ave. found a loaded gun, ammunition, drugs and more than $11,000 cash.

Taken into custody by members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit were Marlin Black, 26, who lists the home as his address, and Pierre Kennedy, 26, of Seneca Street.

They are both expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun; 43 rounds of .357-caliber ammunition; an electric money counter; a digital scale and heroin press; nine large bags of marijuana; six smaller bags of marijuana; six bags of heroin; 34 pills; six bottles of cough syrup; a bag of crack cocaine; a security system with nine cameras.