YSU enrollment figures
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown State University is anticipating a fall enrollment of 2,325 new students, the same number of students enrolled in fall 2018.
“Enrollment across the state is down,” said Eddie Howard, YSU vice president of Student Affairs. “So we kept our numbers the same.”
The new 2,325 students will make up an estimated 12,676 student population at YSU.
But what’s different this year is a stronger class.
“This year has been the highest for GPAs [grade-point averages] so far with a 3.47, compared to about a 3.39 last year,” Howard said.
In addition, ACT scores are up to 21.9 from 21.67 last year.
“Every year the classes get a little bit stronger,” Howard said. “It is our hope that this class is strong and that we yield the actual number of students we are hoping to yield.”
Howard said he understands that for some, YSU is a second-choice school, but he’s excited the number of students have increased over the past couple of years for students who chose YSU as their first-choice school.
“Students will get a strong education here at home and have the same full experience they’d get anywhere else,” Howard said. “That message has resonated.”
Another strong trend is students wanting to live on or around campus.
“We’re halfway filled already, and our on-campus apartments are full,” Howard said. “This is just going to be a good year.”
More like this from vindy.com
- July 3, 2019 10:55 p.m.
YSU expects fall enrollment to remain same as last year
- August 30, 2011 12:08 a.m.
YSU enrollment down 2.5%
- September 9, 2010 12:09 a.m.
Enrollment at YSU hits 20-year high
- June 17, 2009 midnight
Enrollment growth at YSU would bring new revenue
- June 27, 2019 7:02 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING THURSDAY
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.