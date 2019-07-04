Suspect in 4 slayings not fighting return to Ohio
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
A man arrested in Connecticut in connection with the killings of four people in suburban Cincinnati agreed Wednesday not to contest his return to Ohio, where family members of the victims say they are praying for murder convictions.
Gurpreet Singh appeared in New Haven Superior Court, where a judge ordered him detained without bail.
A message seeking comment was left for a public defender who briefly represented Singh.
It wasn’t immediately clear when Singh would be brought to Ohio.
Ajaib Singh identified himself as the brother of two victims in the April slayings and said the family was thankful for the efforts of West Chester police, other law-enforcement agencies and the Sikh community of the Cincinnati region.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 3, 2019 midnight
Relative charged in family’s slayings
- May 1, 2019 midnight
Coroner says 4 killed by gunfire in their home
- November 13, 2018 1:32 p.m.
Authorities announce arrests in slaying of 8 family members
- September 20, 2016 midnight
Sheriff: Man suspected in Ohio slayings confessed to killing a 4th woman
- April 30, 2019 9:23 a.m.
Police seek clues, motive for slayings of 4 in their home
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.