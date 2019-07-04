Suspect in 4 slayings not fighting return to Ohio


July 4, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

A man arrested in Connecticut in connection with the killings of four people in suburban Cincinnati agreed Wednesday not to contest his return to Ohio, where family members of the victims say they are praying for murder convictions.

Gurpreet Singh appeared in New Haven Superior Court, where a judge ordered him detained without bail.

A message seeking comment was left for a public defender who briefly represented Singh.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Singh would be brought to Ohio.

Ajaib Singh identified himself as the brother of two victims in the April slayings and said the family was thankful for the efforts of West Chester police, other law-enforcement agencies and the Sikh community of the Cincinnati region.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900