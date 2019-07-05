Storming Crab to open at former Smokey Bones in Boardman
Staff report
BOARDMAN
Storming Crab is coming to Boardman. The seafood restaurant will open at 6651 South Avenue, the former location of Smokey Bones.
The Tennessee-based chain features seafood boils.
Stroming Crab is also opening locations in Cincinnati and Columbus.
