Selected local stocks


July 4, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,22.70‚àí0.60

Aqua America, 2.10 41.660.33

Avalon Holdings,2.490.08

Chemical Bank, 3.2841.510.46

Community Health Sys, 2.730.00

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8823.39‚àí0.48

Farmers Nat., 2.4614.660.01

First Energy, 3.47 43.820.39

Fifth/Third, 3.4228.100.39

FNB Corp., 4.1411.590.04

General Motors, 3.9838.16‚àí0.18

General Electric, .3810.61‚àí0.01

Huntington Bank, 4.05 13.830.21

JP Morgan Chase, 2.84112.82‚àí0.18

Key Corp, 3.8217.790.12

Macy’s, 7.10 21.270.23

Parker Hannifin, 2.09168.611.06

PNC, 2.70140.671.08

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.97165.033.08

Stoneridge31.02‚àí0.12

United Comm. Fin., 2.97 9.440.01

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.

