Patrol warns against drinking and driving over July 4th holiday


July 4, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

The State Highway Patrol warns it will be cracking down on motorists in Ohio who drink and drive during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period.

The reporting period that began at midnight Wednesday continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.

