LEGAL WORKSHOPS

Where to go

Community Legal Aid is offering free workshops this month to anyone who may need legal assistance or who has an interest in these legal topics. All programs are taught by attorneys and are free and open to the public.

July 10, 17, 24 and 31: Legal office hours at Taft Promise Neighborhood (open to families of the Taft Promise Neighborhood) will take place at 9 a.m. at the old Youngstown fire station, 3025 South Ave.

July 17: Legal clinic for veterans, 9 a.m., the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic, 2031 Belmont Ave., Youngstown.

July 17: Divorce clinic, learn how to represent yourself, 9 a.m., Legal Aid’s Mahoning County office, First National Plaza, 11 Federal St., seventh floor, Youngstown.

July 24: Divorce clinic, 3:30 p.m., Legal Aid’s Trumbull County Office, 160 E. Market St., Suite 225, Warren.

July 30: Landlords’ responsibilities and tenants’ rights under the federal Fair Housing Act, 2 p.m., Trumbull Metro Housing Authority, 4076 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Information: All events can be found at www.communitylegalaid.org/events. Check back periodically, as more workshops may be added.