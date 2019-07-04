Liberty Historical Society requests donations for veterans
Staff report
LIBERTY
The Liberty Historical Society is asking the community to donate nonperishable food, men’s clothes and personal hygiene items in boxes at the township administration building for local veterans.
The donations will be given to the Veterans Outreach center at 7 Belgrade Ave.
“People go there everyday in need of food and clothing,” said Judy McGuire, president of the township historical society.
McGuire said the historical society has helped with various community projects over the years, including Liberty in Bloom. Now they want to focus on helping these veterans.
“They need any kind of help they can get,” she said. “When people go shop at Giant Eagle, we’re asking them to pick up something extra and donate it.”
The administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
For information on Veterans Outreach, visit https://veteransoutreach.com/.
