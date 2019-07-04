FOURTH OF JULY | List of events
Here is a listing of Independence Day events taking place in the region:
MAHONING COUNTY
Austintown
Today
8:30 to 9 a.m.: Ecumenical service and flag raising, Austin Log Cabin, 3797 Raccoon Road.
Noon: 4th of July Parade, starts at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, and travels north to the Austintown Library.
Boardman
Saturday
8 p.m.: Boardman Celebration of Independence Day, Boardman Township Park; Youngstown Area Community Concert Band at the Maag Outdoor Theater. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Boardman Performing Arts Center.
9:45 p.m.: Fireworks, Boardman Township Park.
Campbell
Sunday
9 p.m.: Fireworks, Roosevelt Park.
Canfield
Today
7:30 a.m.: Race registration, township hall.
8:15 a.m.: Kids Race, in front of Farmers National Bank, 401 E. Main St.
8:30 a.m.: Firecracker 4 Mile Run, in front of Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St.
9 a.m.: MetroMutts 4th of July Parade lines up, Canfield Fairgrounds.
10:10 a.m.: Parade leaves the fairgrounds, featuring grand marshals Frank Cavanaugh, John Craig and Roy Dyckman.
Noon: JD Eicher performs on the Gazebo; kids games on the North Green.
Saturday
Noon to 5 p.m.: The Idora Park Experience Museum, 4450 S. Turner Road.
Sebring
Today
8:30 a.m.: Sebring Firecracker 5K registration, East Pavilion on Texas Ave.
9 a.m.: Sebring Firecracker 5K Race, ends at St. Ann Church, 323 S. 15th St., with free breakfast.
11 a.m.: 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Sebring Park.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Pie drop-off, at the pool in Sebring Park.
3 to 5 p.m.: 4th of July Pie Contest judging, at the pool in Sebring Park.
4 p.m.: 4th of July Bike Parade, Community Center parking lot.
4 p.m.: Corn Hole Tournament, Sebring Park.
6 p.m.: Ohio Gladiators Tug-of-War Challenge, Sebring Park.
7:30 p.m.: 4th of July Bike Parade winners announced, Community Center parking lot.
7:30 p.m.: 4th of July Pie Contest winners announced, at the pool in Sebring Park.
10 p.m.: Fireworks, Sebring Park.
Struthers
Today
11 a.m.: 4th of July Parade 5K, Pizza Joe’s parking lot, 960 Fifth St.
11:45 a.m.: Kristy Taffeta Kid’s Fun Run, Pizza Joe’s parking lot, 960 Fifth St.
Noon: Annual 4th of July Parade, Fifth Street Plaza
Youngstown
Today
9:30 p.m.: Youngstown Music Festival, East Federal Street.
9:30 p.m.: 4th of July Fireworks, Market Street Bridge.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
Columbiana
Today
Firestone Park, 338 E. Park Ave.
11 a.m.: Pet contest and Pet Parade, sponsored by the Pampered Pup Grooming Salon.
11 a.m.: “Chalk the Walk,” sponsored by the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce.
Noon: Kid’s Kingdom Bounce House/Mini Carnival.
12:30 p.m.: Music in the gazebo by Kim Van Kleeck.
1:30 p.m.: Ice cream-eating contest, for age 3 to 12, sponsored by the Columbiana Rotary Club & Sitler the Printer.
3:30 p.m.: Watermelon-eating contest for age 6 to adult, sponsored by the Columbiana Rotary Club & American Legion Post 290.
4 p.m.: Martial arts demo by Crystal Dragon Family Martial Arts.
6 p.m.: Music in the gazebo by The Muleface Brothers, sponsored by Mitch McGuckin, Sean Carney, Rick Clark Century 21 Lakeside Realtors.
10 p.m.: Phantom Fireworks display.
East Palestine
Today
East Palestine City Park, 31 Park Ave.
8 to 11 a.m.: Alumni breakfast in the community center.
8:30 a.m.: 5K Freedom Run, starts at the park pool.
10 a.m.: Pet Parade, meet across from pavilions 41 and 42.
2 p.m.: Kids Games, near the bounce house.
4 p.m.: Duck Derby at the park entrance.
4 to 10 p.m.: Live music near the tennis courts.
10 p.m.: Fireworks, put on by the East Palestine Fire Department.
Lisbon
Today
11 a.m.: Independence Day Firecracker Beer Mile registration, Numbers Brewing Co., 127 N. Beaver St.
Noon: Independence Day Firecracker Beer Mile race, Numbers Brewing Co., 127 N. Beaver St.
12:30 p.m.: Music After Party, Numbers Brewing Co., 127 N. Beaver St.
2 p.m.: Guilford Lake Annual Boat Parade, Guilford Lake State Park, 6835 E. Lake Road.
Wellsville
Today
11 a.m.: Independence Day Parade, begins at the municipal building, 156 N. Main St.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Howland
Today
8 a.m.: 5K Run/Walk, Howland High School, 200 Shaffer Drive NE, Warren.
8:30 a.m.: Parade line-up, Hunter Woods Plaza.
10 a.m.: Parade, from Hunter Woods Plaza along East Market Street to Howland High School.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Games, entertainment, food, car show, giant slide, bouncy house and bubble ball, next to the high school.
1:30 p.m.: Pet show, Howland High School.
Newton Falls
Today
8 a.m.: Parade registration, First Church of God, 426 W. Broad St.
10 a.m.: 4th of July Parade
5 to 10 p.m.: Festival and beer tents open, Newton Falls Community Park.
6 p.m.: Common Ground concert, Newton Falls Community Park.
10 p.m.: Fireworks, City Park, 52 E. Quarry St.
Warren
Today
10 a.m.: 4th of July Parade, Warren Village Main St. and Brooks Road.
8 p.m.: W.D. Packard Band outdoor concert and fireworks, Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
New Castle
Today
2 to 10 p.m.: Pearson Park 4th of July Celebration, 179 Pearson Park Drive.
10 p.m.: Fireworks, Pearson Park.
