Youngstown’s Party on the Plaza concert series begins Friday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The city announced its annual Party on the Plaza summer outdoor concert series that starts Friday.

The events will be primarily on North Phelps Street, between West Commerce and West Federal streets, with one on the plaza area on East Federal Street.

The city plans to build a pedestrian mall on North Phelps that is expected to be done in the fall.

This is the first time the city is using North Phelps for its long-running Party on the Plaza.

The schedule is:

Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., Old SKool + Hoss & The Juggernauts on North Phelps.

July 19 from 6 to 11 p.m., SWAGG & Sparky B on North Phelps.

Aug. 9 from 6 to 11 p.m., Luke Nasty on East Federal Street plaza.

Aug. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m., Alex Meixner on North Phelps.

Aug. 23 from 6 to 11 p.m., Houseband & RDNA on North Phelps.

To prepare for Friday’s event, North Phelps between West Commerce and West Federal streets will be closed from 11 p.m. today until 11 p.m. Friday.