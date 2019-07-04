Car stolen; kids inside

WARREN

Two small children are safe after an unidentified man drove off in a car he stole, probably without realizing two children were inside late Tuesday.

The man dropped the children off at 1455 Clemens Ave. Northwest, where police recovered them, police said. They were not injured.

Their mother, 27, of Duke Avenue Southeast, said she pulled into the parking lot of Fast Fuel, 1514 Parkman Road NW, and left the vehicle running while she sent into the store to buy cigars and a beverage about 10:30 p.m.

An unidentified male who was sitting in front of the store got in the car and drove off, she said. Police found the car, a black 2009 Lincoln MKZ, but not the driver.

Woman’s arms slashed

WARREN

A woman, 32, suffered an apparent minor injury after being slashed on both arms by two unidentified, masked men wearing gloves who broke into her home on Rio Terra Street Northwest at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman said she was attacked in the kitchen, which officers observed had chairs knocked over and refrigerator pushed out of place. Nothing was taken. The woman was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.

She said she heard a knock at the door before the attack and answered the door, but no one was there. She walked into the kitchen to look out the door when the men rushed in and knocked her to the ground, causing her to hit the refrigerator,

One of the men slashed at her, so she covered her head and neck with her arms. She grabbed for her cell phone and called 911, causing the men to flee out of the home, she said. Police found fresh four-wheeler tracks but nothing else.

Registering to vote

WARREN

Local Democratic Party members, community members and activists will help community members check their voter registration and complete voter registration or update forms each Saturday in July and August, said Karen Zehr, secretary of the Trumbull County Democratic Party.

Community members willing to help should come to 36 Youngstown Road in Niles next to the Dollar Tree in Pinetree Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. Registration checks and polling location look-ups will also be offered.

Raise for patrol officers

HUBBARD

City council approved increasing the hourly wage of the city’s part-time patrol officers from $12 per hour to $15 per hour with no medical benefits not to exceed 32 hours per week at a meeting in late June.

Council also increased the compensation for the police’s file and data clerks from $10.50 per hour to $12.50 per hour.

Council authorized the transfer of $10,000 from the general fund to the Maple Grove Cemetery fund for maintenance operations, such as mowing grass.

Help for veterans

AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, in partnership with Fred Martin Ford, are collecting personal-care items for male and female hospitalized veterans.

The monthlong drive began Monday at Fred Martin Ford, 4701 Mahoning Ave., Austintown. Donations can be dropped off at AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm St., from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and at Fred Martin Ford from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Items needed include personal-care items, tooth brushes, shampoo/conditioner, soap/body wash; new baseball-style caps, pens, pencils and paper, lotion, deodorant, new white tube socks, new underwear and undershirts, Walmart gift cards, books, puzzle books, functional tablets, electronic games and cash donations.

For information, call Sandy Torres, who is spearheading the project, at 330-718-6035.

Sheetz For the Kidz

ALTOONA, Pa.

Sheetz, a family-owned and operated convenience retailer, has kicked off its annual in-store fundraising to support Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children.

Customers have the opportunity to donate in boxes near registers or add donations to their purchase at the point of sale throughout July. Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs.

Break-in reported

SEBRING

Police responded to calls of a man breaking into a home Tuesday, says report from 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 200 block of West Oregon Avenue about 6:42 p.m. Police say they found pieces of wood and what appeared to be wheels to a cabinet in the yard as well as office supplies.

An occupant of the home told police that his brother, Edward Mills, 36, broke into the home and tried to fight him for filing charges against him.

The occupant told police Mills threw a table from the home into the yard. Police say the man had an ongoing domestic-violence case against Mills and wanted to file charges.

Mills is charged with retaliation, intimidation of a victim, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond has been set at $16,300.

Case of Legionnaires’ disease investigated at nursing home

SUNBURY, Ohio (AP)

Health officials say a resident of a central Ohio nursing home recently contracted Legionnaires’ disease, and they’re working to pinpoint the source and identify additional residents for testing.

A statement from Country-View of Sunbury says it has taken precautions to protect residents as it works with health officials to determine whether legionella bacteria are within the facility, located in Delaware County.

The nursing home wouldn’t provide information about the affected resident’s condition, citing privacy concerns.

Legionnaires’ is a severe form of pneumonia caused by inhaling water droplets containing the bacteria.

The Delaware General Health District says the nursing home is restricting water use to reduce potential exposure from features such as showerheads and faucets.