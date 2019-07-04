BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Bryan and Kristin Granchie, Canfield, girl, July 2.
Miranda Pachner and Dustin Gregory, New Waterford, boy, July 2.
Seth and Kaitlyn Meek, New Waterford, girl, July 2.
Raquel Carroll and Cory S. Hayes, Youngstown, boy, July 2.
Emily Wollet and Nic McKissic, Youngstown, girl, July 2.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Janille Richards and Jamar Davis, Warren, girl, July 1.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.