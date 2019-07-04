BIRTHS


July 4, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Bryan and Kristin Granchie, Canfield, girl, July 2.

Miranda Pachner and Dustin Gregory, New Waterford, boy, July 2.

Seth and Kaitlyn Meek, New Waterford, girl, July 2.

Raquel Carroll and Cory S. Hayes, Youngstown, boy, July 2.

Emily Wollet and Nic McKissic, Youngstown, girl, July 2.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Janille Richards and Jamar Davis, Warren, girl, July 1.

