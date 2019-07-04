3 ribbon-cuttings set

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber is participating in ribbon-cutting ceremonies for three Mahoning Valley businesses.

Four Hundred 22 Deli, 1990 McCartney Road, Youngstown, will have one at 11 a.m. Monday. Four Hundred 22 Deli offers Cleveland-like dishes with a Youngstown twist. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed Sunday.

Intwine Connect at TechBelt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., Warren, will have a ceremony at 4:15 p.m. Monday. A live demonstration and reception will follow.

Union Home Mortgage Corp., 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Suite 3, Canfield, has its opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Lattes & leglislators

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber is hosting “Lattes and Legislators” with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Wednesday. The event will take place at The Soap Gallery, 117 S. Champion St., from 7:30 to 9 a.m. The cost is $10 per person.

Survey: Modest job gains in June hint at slowing economy

WASHINGTON

U.S. companies added just 102,000 jobs in June, a possible turning point that could signal a coming increase in the unemployment rate.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the meager gains – after just 41,000 jobs were added in May – indicate a slowdown in the economy. The job growth of the past two months has not been substantial enough to keep pace with population growth, potentially indicating that the government’s unemployment rate of 3.6 percent could rise, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Man charged with possession of ‘attack squirrel’

ATHENS, Ala.

An Alabama man accused of feeding methamphetamine to what authorities called an “attack squirrel” is being charged with a state wildlife offense.

Court records show 35-year-old Mickey Joel Paulk is charged with illegal possession of wildlife.

Paulk hasn’t denied having a pet squirrel, which is illegal under state law. He has denied police allegations that he fed meth to the squirrel to make it aggressive.

Officers encountered the animal during a raid at an apartment. Limestone County sheriff’s officers arrested Paulk last week following a chase in which he allegedly rammed an investigator’s vehicle. He faces illegal gun possession and other charges.

Airstrike kills 44 migrants in Libyan detention center

BENGHAZI, Libya

An airstrike hit a detention center for migrants near the Libyan capital of Tripoli early Wednesday, killing at least 44 people and wounding dozens of others in an attack that the U.N. human-rights chief said could amount to a war crime.

The Tripoli-based government blamed the attack on forces associated with Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose Libyan National Army has been waging an offensive against rival militias in the capital of the war-torn North African country since April.

Staff/wire reports