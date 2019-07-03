YSU expects fall enrollment to remain same as last year
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University is anticipating a fall enrollment of 2,325 new students, the same number of students enrolled in the fall 2018.
“Enrollment across the state is down,” said Eddie Howard, YSU vice president of Student Affairs. “So, we kept our numbers the same.”
The new 2,325 students will make up an estimated 12,676 student population at YSU.
