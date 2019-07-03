Youngstown sets 'Party on the Plaza' summer concert series
YOUNGSTOWN — The city announced its annual Party on the Plaza summer outdoor concert series that starts Friday.
The events will be on either North Phelps Street or the plaza area on East Federal Street.
The schedule is:
• Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., Old SKool + Hoss & The Juggernauts on North Phelps Street
• July 19 from 6 to 11 p.m., SWAGG & Sparky B on North Phelps Street
• Aug. 9 from 6 to 11 p.m., Luke Nasty on East Federal Street plaza
• Aug. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m., Alex Meixner on North Phelps Street
• Aug. 23 from 6 to 11 p.m., Houseband & RDNA on North Phelps Street
To prepare for Friday’s event, North Phelps Street between West Commerce and West Federal streets will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 29, 2019 midnight
Today’s entertainment picks:
- June 27, 2019 7:02 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING THURSDAY
- June 9, 2016 midnight
— F.Y.I. —
- May 26, 2016 midnight
Downtown street party moves to a new, and better, location
- July 1, 2004 midnight
JULY FOURTH Area events
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.