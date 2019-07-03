Youngstown sets 'Party on the Plaza' summer concert series

YOUNGSTOWN — The city announced its annual Party on the Plaza summer outdoor concert series that starts Friday.

The events will be on either North Phelps Street or the plaza area on East Federal Street.

The schedule is:

• Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., Old SKool + Hoss & The Juggernauts on North Phelps Street

• July 19 from 6 to 11 p.m., SWAGG & Sparky B on North Phelps Street

• Aug. 9 from 6 to 11 p.m., Luke Nasty on East Federal Street plaza

• Aug. 16 from 6 to 11 p.m., Alex Meixner on North Phelps Street

• Aug. 23 from 6 to 11 p.m., Houseband & RDNA on North Phelps Street

To prepare for Friday’s event, North Phelps Street between West Commerce and West Federal streets will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.