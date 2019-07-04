Youngstown Comic Con coming to Covelli

By GUY D’ASTOLFO

dastolfo@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Arthur Suydam has earned his crown.

The legendary comic book artist-writer-creator is known as the Zombie King, mainly for his centerpiece work, the landmark Marvel Zombies title.

Suydam will return to the Mahoning Valley this weekend to be a celebrity guest at the Youngstown Comic Con. He last appeared at the Covelli Centre event two years ago.

In a recent phone interview, the New York native – who comes from a long line of painters and illustrators – said he is pleased with his place in the art world.

“World culture is a lot more pop culture and less classicism from the past,” he said. “It’s nice to get some recognition wherever one can. As a classically trained illustrator working in the comics field, that recognition comes from the fans at comic cons. They love the characters. They’re making movies out of those characters, and it’s the driving force. So comic creators are making a big dent in pop culture.”

The comics industry has been a mecca for artists for the past 40 years, said Suydam. “It’s the last bastion of work opportunity for artists [and animators],” he said.

At the Youngstown Comic Con, Suydam will have some of his hard-to-find comics for sale, but more importantly, he’ll chat with fans and get their input.

He guest stars at plenty of conventions, but prefers those the size of the Covelli Centre gathering.

“I like to do medium-size and smaller conventions,” he said. “Anything big and corporate, I have the least interest in. I like the mom-and-pop ones that are more intimate, and privately owned. They care about it, and not just the dollars.”

Suydam said he will not do the massive cons, such as San Diego and New York, and calls them “unpleasant.”

The gratification of being an artist, said Suydam, comes in two ways: getting the first look at a quality project when it is printed and then discussing it with the fans.

“You get into this business for the art, not the money,” he said. “i like to ask people [at conventions] what they liked about [a comic book]. How I understand the market is through my conversations with the fans – what they liked or didn’t like. It helps me as a guide when putting the next project together.”

A double threat in the comics world – he’s an artist and a writer – Suydam rose to prominence as the creator of the Marvel Zombies title, a graphic novel series in which familiar superheroes such as Spider-Man are zombies.

He has also worked on major titles such as Deadpool, Batman, The Walking Dead and Army of Darkness.

Always in demand for his work, Suydam has become a specialist in creating eye-catching covers for many major Marvel titles.

Currently, he is working on the DC Comics title DCeased – another zombie offering that is similar to Marvel Zombies, except with DC characters such as Batman and Superman.