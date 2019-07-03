Warren woman overdoses in front of daughters

Staff report

WARREN

Bond was set at $3,500 Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court for a city woman who faces child endangerment and drug charges after police said she overdosed as her two daughters watched.

Police were dispatched to the area of Forest and Atlantic streets on Monday and saw Autumn Kovell, 37, sitting on the ground. Her breathing was shallow and she looked pale and sickly, according to a police report.

Her daughters, age 9 and 14, were crying and holding each other about 10 feet away, the report said.

Police administered naloxone, the opioid-overdose antidote to Kovell, and she was transported to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

When police searched her bag for identification, they found a glass pipe, a small bag of marijuana and a small envelope that contained suspected drugs.

Kovell is in the Trumbull County jail.

Her children are staying with their aunt.