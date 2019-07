Trump touts military ‘salute’ to nation

Staff/wire report

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump marshaled tanks, bombers and other machinery of war Tuesday for a Fourth of July celebration that traditionally is light on military might, while critics accused him of using America’s military as a political prop.

Under White House direction, the Pentagon was scrambling to arrange for an Air Force B-2 stealth bomber and other warplanes to conduct flyovers of the celebration on the National Mall. There will be Navy F-35 and F-18 fighter jets, the Navy Blue Angels aerial acrobatics team, Army and Coast Guard helicopters and Marine V-22 Ospreys.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, objects to Trump’s celebration plans.

“What is supposed to be a day to celebrate our country has turned into a Trump political rally,” he said. “The president is showboating and wasting taxpayer funding just to inflate his ego. Our armed forces and military assets are not political props. President Trump’s insistence on using them to advance his own political agenda is an insult to the brave men and women who put politics aside in service to our country.”

Ryan added: “We know we’re the most powerful country in the world. We don’t need to brag about it. This isn’t North Korea.”

A small number of 60-ton Army Abrams battle tanks were sent to Washington by rail to be positioned on or near the National Mall, although the District of Columbia government fired back with its own verbal salvo.

“Tanks, but no tanks,” it tweeted, adding that the Pentagon itself said last year that a tank’s steel tracks could damage city roadways. Also scheduled to make appearances over the Mall are the presidential Air Force One and Marine One aircraft.

Trump, casting the extravaganza as a “Salute to America,” tweeted Tuesday that military leaders are “thrilled” to participate. If so, they were hiding it well. Pentagon officials referred questions to the White House. Military officials would not even say on the record whether Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, plans to attend.

“Military Leaders are thrilled to be doing this & showing to the American people, among other things, the strongest and most advanced Military anywhere in the World,” Trump tweeted. “Incredible Flyovers & biggest ever Fireworks!”

“This is raw politicization,” countered Loren Dejonge Schulman, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and a Pentagon and White House official during the Obama administration. She said in an email exchange that Trump’s use of the military appears to be less about honoring the men and women serving in uniform than about trying to “brag to and humor” his political cronies.

Rep. Betty McCollum complained: “Mr. Trump is hijacking the celebration and twisting it into a taxpayer-funded, partisan political rally that’s more about promoting a Trumpian cult of personality than the spirit of American independence and freedom. The Minnesota Democrat, who chairs the Interior Appropriations subcommittee, said the Interior Department and the Pentagon have not answered multiple requests for details on how much the event will cost.

White House officials sought to counter the criticism by stressing that the president would deliver a patriotic speech at the Lincoln Memorial during an event that he has billed as honoring the U.S. armed forces.

The administration undercut its own assertion of it being a nonpolitical event, however, when senior presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway said the speech will highlight “the success of this administration in opening up so many jobs for individuals, what we’ve done for veterans,” in addition to celebrating democracy, patriotism and the military.

A fundamental feature of the military’s role in American democracy is its insulation from politics, which is meant to ensure the armed forces’ loyalty to the Constitution rather than to an individual elected leader. That is why, for example, members of the military are not allowed to participate in political campaigns, and why Trump’s first defense secretary, Jim Mattis, slow-rolled a White House plan for a Veterans Day military parade last year.