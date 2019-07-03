Trumbull commissioners to address TJX hiring today
WARREN — Trumbull County Commissioners will address the controversy over local workers being able to participate in the construction of the HomeGoods/TJX warehouse on Ellsworth Bailey Road in Lordstown at a special 11:30 a.m. meeting today.
Recently, local labor leaders have expressed concern to the commissioners that HomeGoods appeared to be hiring contractors that might not hire local workers.
The project has included the commissioners and Lordstown Village Council approving a 10-year, 75 percent property tax abatement and the Western Reserve Port Authority approving additional incentives.
A press release says TJX representatives will attend the meeting, as well as elected officials and labor leaders. It will be at the commissioners' meeting room, 5th floor of the County Administration Building, 160 High St. N.W.
