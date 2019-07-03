Keep pets safe on Fourth of July

By Samantha Phillips

Watching fireworks with friends and family is a cherished Fourth of July tradition, but the loud booms can be frightening for furry friends.

Local veterinarians and shelter owners give precautions pet owners can take to prevent dogs and cats from getting loose and escaping during holiday festivities.

The most important thing is to keep animals inside as much as possible, said Diane Less, co-founder of Angels for Animals.

“It’s common for people to lose their pets during this holiday. Keep your pets in a secure place because there are going to be fireworks,” she said.

If dogs are brought outside during festivities, attach both a harness and a collar on them to have extra precaution. A frightened dog can pull backward on a leash and slip out of a collar, she said.

Dr. Donald Allen, a veterinarian in Youngstown, recommends people refrain from letting their dogs out to relieve themselves without a leash this week because fireworks will be going off not just on the holiday, but all throughout the week.

Dogs that get lost can usually find their way home if they are older, he said, but if a dog is frightened, it may bolt into a dangerous situation, such as running into traffic.

For dogs that are particularly anxious, Allen recommended a Thundershirt, which is a shirt that applies pressure on a dog to create a calming effect.

Another safe and effective option is a sedative for animals called Acepromazine. Some people also give their dogs Benadryl, but they should call veterinarians before giving pets any kind of medicine or drug.

“If you have concerns about your pet over the holiday, give your veterinarian a call and they can discuss options with you,” Allen said.

Less reminds people that dogs must have a tag attached to their collars at all times by law.

If an animal gets loose after searching locally, Less recommends posting a picture of the dog on Facebook and checking local shelters such as Angels for Animals.