A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

June 25

Identity fraud: A Navajo Place man realized his credit-card number had been compromised.

June 26

Identity fraud: An Olde Charted Trail man discovered a $740 fraudulent credit-card charge.

Identity fraud: A Clingan Road man saw that $1,000 had been removed from a bank/credit-card account.

June 29

Theft/criminal damaging: A tool bag with assorted tools was stolen from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Southwind Trail. The convertible also sustained $2,300 in damage to a top back window.

July 1

Assault: A witness recorded a reported assault of a man in the 6700 block of Shawbutte Street. He suffered a minor injury.

BOARDMAN

June 27

Criminal damaging: A Colleen Drive man saw that a full can of vegetable juice had been thrown at his vehicle, resulting in $400 worth of damage that included dents.

Theft: A woman in her 40s reportedly stole $100 worth of baby items from Walgreens Pharmacy, 525 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Theft: A resident of Greenbriar Center, a nursing home at 8064 South Ave., discovered a $25 cosmetics bag missing from her room.

Theft: A man reported a United Parcel Service package containing prescription medication had been taken from the front porch to his Sheridan Road residence.

Arrest: Ja Keyla M.A. Young, 25, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, surrendered on a warrant charging complicity to theft, related to a May 30 shoplifting situation in which about $516 worth of clothing was stolen from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Counterfeit: Police on U.S. Route 224 pulled over then filed a felony counterfeiting charge against Phuoc J. Tran, 43, of Woodview Avenue, Boardman, after alleging Tran bought $12 worth of merchandise in early June from Office Max, 427 Boardman-Poland Road, with a phony $100 bill.

Theft: Bonnie J. Peters, 45, of Market Street, Boardman, was charged with filling a 28-ounce stainless-steel water bottle that was on a shelf at Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive, with fountain soda and leaving without paying for either.

Domestic violence: Deandre D. Levy, 28, of Kenmore Avenue, Youngstown, surrendered on a felony charge after an Arden Boulevard woman alleged that during an argument about their relationship, Levy, who’s the father of her children, spit on and pushed her, then punched the accuser’s head. The charge was elevated because of two prior domestic-violence convictions, a report showed.

Employee theft: A vice president of One Hot Cookie, 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, alleged a worker stole between $500 and $750 during multiple thefts that began in early May.

June 28

Arrest: Skyler M. Silvia of Maple Drive, Boardman, surrendered on a falsification warrant, related to an April 29 incident in which her mother reported Silvia, 20, missing after having dropped her off at the Davis Family YMCA, 45 McClurg Road. Silvia filed a false police report, authorities alleged.

Theft: A man reportedly stole five packages of clothing valued at $150 from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: Marvin Backmon, 52, of St. Louis Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with theft and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle after $190 worth of fencing material, mulch and garden soil was stolen from Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd. Backmon also had an open can of beer in his truck a report stated.

Criminal mischief: A Lowellville woman in the 7400 block of South Avenue noticed an obscene image had been painted on her car’s passenger side.

Menacing: A Colwyn Court man alleged a neighbor threatened to harm him as part of a weeks-long dispute between them.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly took $80 worth of cleaning supplies from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

June 29

Attempted theft: A man in his 40s reportedly fled after having tried to steal eight polo shirts from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Arrest: A traffic stop near South Avenue and Indianola Road resulted in the arrest of Eric J. Ahmer, 26, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Ahmer, of Overlook Boulevard, Struthers, registered a 0.149 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report indicated.

Attempted theft: A loss-prevention official with Home Depot told officers a man in his 20s selected a $1,197 generator and placed a $99 sticker on the item before trying to pay that amount for it.

Domestic violence: Kevin L. Pullen, 40, of Selma Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with the crime after a witness reported a possible fight between a man and a woman near California Avenue before the woman alleged that during an argument in their vehicle, Pullen twice punched her mouth, then leaned over and punched her once in the left eye. As she tried to escape, the victim fell from the car and struck the pavement, a report stated.

Theft: A man reportedly stole four push mowers valued at $1,697 from Home Depot on three occasions in May.

Theft by deception: A Youngstown man told authorities that while at Giant Eagle, 1201 Doral Drive, a man in his early to mid-30s sold him two $50 gas cards for $20, neither of which worked.

Theft: Brad A. Symanski, 40, who listed addresses in Massillon and on Hudson Avenue in Youngstown, was charged with theft, possessing drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business after about $79 worth of merchandise was stolen from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave. Symanski, who also was wanted on a warrant from Massillon, had a hypodermic needle in a backpack he tossed while fleeing, police alleged.

Menacing: An employee with a business in the 5400 block of South Avenue reported being flooded with harassing and threatening Facebook correspondence after having posted on his social-media page a video related to motorcycle safety.

Burglary: A man in the 800 block of Moyer Avenue told police he confronted a man looking through a wallet in the accuser’s recreational vehicle before chasing and losing sight of the burglar.

Felonious assault: Authorities arrested Ebony S. Mickel of Arlene Avenue, Boardman, on felonious-assault and domestic-violence warrants after her boyfriend, who was at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, alleged that during an argument, Mickel, 29, struck him several times in the forearm and biceps with a hammer.

Theft: A man reportedly took 25 packs of T-shirts valued at $225 from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

June 30

Arrest: Authorities assisted Youngstown police who were serving a warrant to Jeffrey R. Wiluch, 48, of Lealand Avenue, Boardman. He was accused of failing to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Theft/criminal damaging: A Boardman-Canfield Road woman noticed someone had removed the lettering from her vehicle’s rear door.

Theft: A man in his 30s reportedly took $138 worth of clothing and a Cleveland Indians hat from Kohl’s.

Theft: A woman discovered an iPhone, an electronic tablet, a set of ear buds and 10 prescription pills missing from her Sciota Avenue residence.

Theft: A man reported his wallet missing from a room in which he stayed at a Market Street motel.

Theft by deception: A Poland woman told authorities that after becoming distraught when her lawn mower broke, a man approached claiming he could repair it, at which point she gave him $120 to buy parts at Lowe’s, 1100 Doral Drive, that would be shipped to her home. The next day, the man returned to the accuser’s residence claiming his son had been in an accident, and that he needed money for gasoline before she realized he scammed her.

Theft: Jimmie Payne Jr., 26, of Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, faced a misdemeanor theft-by-deception charge after being accused of switching price tags on a $30 bedding set at Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, then making a fraudulent checkout by paying the lower amount.

July 1

Arrest: Officers investigating a vehicle crash near Midlothian Boulevard charged Phyllip R. Steffenhagen of Frazier Lake Road, New Castle, Pa., with operating a vehicle impaired. Steffenhagen, 43, registered a 0.198 blood-alcohol content, a report showed.

Theft: A Melrose Avenue man reported 22 prescription strips missing from his car.

Fraud: A Lockwood Boulevard woman found out her personal information had been used without authorization to create an online account and establish a credit card in her name.

Arrest: Police pulled over Melvin H. Russell, 40, near his Wychwood Lane home and charged the Youngstown man with operating a vehicle impaired after saying Russell registered a 0.26 blood-alcohol content.

Attempted burglary: Someone tried to enter the main garage door to a residence in the 600 block of Oakridge Drive before the homeowner confronted two men in dark clothing as they fled.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole $75 worth of property from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: A Millington, Mich., man noticed $20 missing from his vehicle while visiting a relative on Applecrest Drive.