Residents discuss how to save The Vindy

By JESSICA HARDIN

jhardin@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The forum prompted by news of The Vindicator’s closure gave area residents the opportunity to discuss the importance of the paper, but one painful truth rang clear: Not enough people subscribed.

“We need to allow ourselves to be called to the carpet and say, ‘We have not done enough,’” said Derrick McDowell.

John Slenina connected the closure of the paper to other recent Mahoning Valley news, such as the closure of GM Lordstown.

“If we shifted our dollars to making those decisions, would we be in this position today?” Slenina said.

The event, hosted by the Youngstown Press Club and the Rotary Club of Youngstown, filled a room at the Tyler History Center downtown Tuesday night. The crowd of about 200 area residents included people in media and local political leaders, including Mayor Jamael Tito Brown.

When Catherine Powers spoke, tears streamed down her face. She said that she was “gobsmacked” when she learned of the paper’s closure, announced Friday.

“It’s not just a paper. It’s the history of Youngstown,” said Joe Majzic.

Attendees also shared stories of the personal importance of the paper.

“The Vindicator gave me my foundation,” said Joseph Napier, as he described delivering papers from age 12 to 16.

Sean Barron, a Vindicator freelance reporter for 19 years, described how the paper gave him the ability to face challenges presented by his autism diagnosis.

“Hands down, it’s been the best experience for me in my lifetime because I’ve grown so much as a person,” Barron said.

Many voiced fears that, in the absence of a daily paper in Youngstown, corruption in the Valley will go unchecked and uncovered.

Residents’ concerns speak to the fact that, at many meetings, Vindicator reporters are the only media representatives present.

Leaders in local media aimed to strike a balance between respect for the paper’s history and work and dedication to picking up where The Vindicator leaves off.

“There is no replacing a newspaper that’s been here for 150 years,” said Charles Jarvis, publisher of the Tribune Chronicle in Warren. “But if there’s an opportunity to fill part of the void, we’re going to do that.”

The event also provided an opportunity for concerned residents to brainstorm ideas for saving the paper.

People suggested various solutions, from having the city buy the paper to setting it up as a nonprofit.

McDowell suggested launching a capital campaign.

Adam Earnheardt, a professor at Youngstown State University and founder of the Youngstown Press Club, added that he reached out to the Knight Foundation, which supports free expression and journalistic excellence in the digital age.

“Maybe we’ll save the damn Vindy,” said Mary Beth Earnheardt, Adam’s wife and also a YSU professor and founder of the Youngstown Press Club.

If nothing else, the forum made clear the residents of Youngstown are not ready to lose The Vindicator.



“We had a devastating year. We cannot lose this paper. We have to keep our paper,” Holly Stephens said.

Mary Beth Earnheardt’s voice cracked as she wrapped up the event, saying, “I’m sad. I’m in pain. I’m angry. I don’t want it to close.”