Relative charged in family’s slayings

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

The husband of one of the victims in an Ohio family slaying was arrested on murder charges, authorities said Tuesday.

West Chester Township Police Chief Joel Herzog said that Gurpreet Singh, 37, was arrested in Connecticut and was in custody in New Haven County pending procedures to return him to Ohio to face four aggravated-murder charges. He had called 911 on April 28 to say he found the four “on the ground and bleeding” in a West Chester, Ohio, apartment.

Authorities didn’t say why Singh, who is a truck driver, was in Connecticut.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser declined to discuss details.

The Butler County coroner said a man and three women died from gunshot wounds to the head. Singh was a resident of the apartment where they died.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said the four had worshipped there.

Those killed were identified as: Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; Amarjit Kaur, 58; Parmjit Kaur, 62, and Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59. Each had at least two gunshot wounds to the head.

Singh had said, in the aftermath of the slayings, that he and Shalinderjit had been married 17 years and had three children. Family members identified Parmjit and Hakitakat as his wife’s parents, and Amarjit as Parmjit’s sister.