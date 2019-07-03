Order against CLC

BOARDMAN

A judge in Tennessee has granted Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC a temporary restraining order against local franchisee 5171 Campbells Land Co. CLC owns 26 Perkins restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. Local restaurants are in Boardman, Warren, Austintown, Grove City, Pa., and Hermitage, Pa.

Perkins corporate is asking those local franchises stop using its name and close its locations, alleging CLC was not paying royalties to use the chain’s name. Perkins also claimed upgrades to the restaurants were not being done and the local restaurants used unapproved products.

A hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction will take place next week.

Burgan adds services

YOUNGSTOWN

Burgan Real Estate has expanded its service offerings to military personnel through participation in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s U.S. Military on the Move program. The program was created to provide active duty, retired military and wounded warriors with special benefits on real-estate services, including a real-estate credit at closing in states where allowed by law.

For information on U.S. Military on the Move Æ, visit BurganRealEstate.com or call the Canfield office at 330-286-4663 or the Boardman office at 330-783-0055.

Ohio drops sales tax for glasses, contacts

COLUMBUS

Corrective eyeglasses and contact lenses purchased in Ohio are no longer subject to state sales taxes.

The Dayton Daily News reports the change went into effect Monday. Hearing aids, prescription drugs and other medical devices already were exempt.

Taxpayers are expected to save an estimated $23 million to $30 million a year.

Vegetables recalled

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Fresh vegetable products distributed across the nation under several brand names have been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.

Growers Express says in a statement the products that include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut-squash based veggie bowl are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The products originated in a Growers Express facility in Biddeford, Maine.

They were sold under the brand names Green Giant Fresh, Growers Express, Signature Farms, and Trader Joe’s.

Most of the affected products are labeled with a best-if-used-by date of June 26 to June 29.

Lee Iacocca dies at 94

detroit

Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, Calif.

Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars – including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.

Staff/wire reports