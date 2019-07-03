Commission affirms board actions on treasurer

By JORDAN COHEN

NILES

The Financial Planning and Supervision Commission has approved a school board decision to place Lori Hudzik, Niles City Schools treasurer, on an “unrequested leave of absence.”

The commission also approved the board’s hiring of the treasurer of the Trumbull County Educational Service Center on an interim basis.

The fiscal panel met Tuesday and unanimously agreed to both actions by the board, said Bob Foss, commission chairman. The commission oversees the school district’s recovery from fiscal emergency, which was declared last February.

Hudzik was placed on leave after reports from the district’s fiscal supervisors she had been unable to reconcile bank records and complete financial projections.

In her absence, the board has hired Lori Simione, treasurer of the TCESC, at a rate of $300 per day paid to center, which permits hiring of its treasurer on a temporary basis.

Foss said one commission member questioned the pay rate, which is set by the center. The chairman said the board had no other choice, however.

“I think you have to consider the urgency of the situation,” he said.

Foss said the commission also authorized the school board to “assign another individual” to fill the interim treasurer position in the event Simione is unable to continue. Simione attended Tuesday’s meeting.

School Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said Monday that Hudzik will be paid for the first 20 days of her leave of absence from the treasurer’s accrued sick leave. Her fate after that is up to the board.