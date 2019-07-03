Mahoning County included in federal disaster declaration

Staff report

COLUMBUS

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that Mahoning County residents affected by May 28 storms and heavy flooding can register for federal assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has included Mahoning in the 10-county federal disaster declaration made last week by President Donald Trump, making residents eligible for its individual assistance program.

“I am pleased that FEMA acknowledges the flooding damage in Mahoning County and is stepping up to the plate to help those affected by this severe storm,” DeWine said in a news release. “Numerous families that have never had water issues before saw extreme flooding in late May.”

Individuals and businesses impacted from the storms in the 11 declared counties can register for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 1-800-462-7585).

Those who don’t qualify for federal assistance may also apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Dennis O’Hara, Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency director, said his agency is preparing to establish a Disaster Recovery Center – possibly in Boardman, one of the hardest-hit areas May 28 – where residents can register in-person for federal assistance. The center’s hours would likely extend “late into the evening” to accommodate working residents.

O’Hara said the center’s location and availability will be announced later, and those details will appear in The Vindicator.