Liberty Historical Society requests donations for veterans
LIBERTY — The Liberty Historical Society is asking the community to donate nonperishable food, men’s clothes and personal hygiene items in boxes at the township administration building for local veterans.
The donations will be given to the Veterans Outreach center at 7 Belgrade Ave.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
