UPDATE | State police ID victim in fatal wrong-way crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP —The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver who died in an early morning crash on Interstate 80 as Dennis E. Roller II, 54, of Pensacola, Fla., who was in the area visiting relatives.
Roller traveled the wrong way on Interstate 80 at 12:54 a.m. today in a rented Ford Flex and was killed in a collision with a semi tractor trailer going the correct way in the westbound lane just west state Route Route 11.
The driver of the semi, Muazam Shah, 33, of Dublin, Ohio, was not injured. Westbound I-80 near Route 11 was closed because of the accident but is now back open, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Police are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Roller was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Shah was in the westbound lanes in a 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer. The Ford Flex struck the left front of the tractor trailer.
Roller was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in critical condition and later died.
The patrol is investigating the accident, and the Liberty police and fire departments, as well as Ohio Department of Transportation, assisted. Vienna Township provided ambulance services.
