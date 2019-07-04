Fireworks light up sky in Springfield Twp.
Rich Lonardo and his wife, Debbie, were joined by about 30 family and friends to enjoy the impressive fireworks display Wednesday put on by The Lake Club in Springfield Township. Boats from other Pine Lake residents gathered to see the fireworks that started about 10 p.m. “It’s become a
tradition. It’s a great place to celebrate July 4th. We’re blessed to live out here,” said Lonardo, who retired from the Army after 21 years during which he served multiple tours in the Middle East. “I lost friends in the war. It’s a blessing everyday to go to work and live in this country and enjoy the
freedoms we have. I thank them for that,” Lonardo said. At right, Lonardo and his grandsons, Evan Quinlan, 5, left, and Charles Carlin, 8, watched the display from Lonardo’s home.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 1, 2011 midnight
Valley residents can find many ways to have a blast
- July 2, 2005 midnight
INDEPENDENCE DAY Parade, fireworks highlight Poland's holiday celebration
- May 11, 2011 midnight
Scout project is just ducky
- July 1, 2011 midnight
FOURTH OF JULY | Scheduled events today through Monday in the region
- July 16, 2007 midnight
N.J. man drowns in Guilford Lake
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.