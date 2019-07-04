Fireworks light up sky in Springfield Twp.

Rich Lonardo and his wife, Debbie, were joined by about 30 family and friends to enjoy the impressive fireworks display Wednesday put on by The Lake Club in Springfield Township. Boats from other Pine Lake residents gathered to see the fireworks that started about 10 p.m. “It’s become a

tradition. It’s a great place to celebrate July 4th. We’re blessed to live out here,” said Lonardo, who retired from the Army after 21 years during which he served multiple tours in the Middle East. “I lost friends in the war. It’s a blessing everyday to go to work and live in this country and enjoy the

freedoms we have. I thank them for that,” Lonardo said. At right, Lonardo and his grandsons, Evan Quinlan, 5, left, and Charles Carlin, 8, watched the display from Lonardo’s home.