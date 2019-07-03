Campbell council candidate disqualified over city charter issue

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified a Campbell 2nd Ward council candidate because she hasn’t lived in the city for at least two years – something required under the city charter to run for the office.

The board voted Tuesday to not certify the candidacy of Dana Donatelli because of the length-of-residency issue.

Board records show Donatelli voted last year from an address in Lowellville.

The board certified the candidacies of others who filed last week to run for elected offices in Campbell and Sebring.

That includes incumbent Sebring Councilwoman Briana Jones, who listed an incorrect home address on her petitions.

The board ruled the mistake wasn’t her fault because she was using a nominating petition provided by the village.

That petition requires candidates to list their “post office address.” Jones listed an address for the village’s post office rather than her home address: 525 N. Hillsdale Drive.

And even the address she listed for the post office was incorrect. Jones put 1916 W. Ohio Ave. as the address for the Sebring post office when it’s located at 196 W. Ohio Ave.

The Trumbull County Board of Elections also met Tuesday and certified all the independent candidates who filed for the November general election ballot.

The board also voted to reduce the number of polling locations from 64 last year to 56 for the November election in its ongoing effort to consolidate them and create voting centers, said Ronald Massullo, deputy director.

The board has 158 precincts, as it has had since 2015. But in 2015, it had 92 polling locations, so it’s cut 36 locations in four years.