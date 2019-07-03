Bomb threat made at Phantom Fireworks HQ

YOUNGSTOWN

Police were called Tuesday night to investigate a bomb threat called into Phantom Fireworks headquarters on Belmont Avenue.

The threat was phoned in about 9 p.m. shortly after President Donald Trump sent out a tweet Tuesday thanking the company for contributing extra fireworks for Thursday’s huge display in Washington, D.C.

The bomb squad was sent out and members with police dogs went through each room of the building searching for any explosive device. Police were still on the scene at press time.

Mom pleads not guilty to selling child for sex

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman accused of selling her young daughter for sex to support a drug habit will remain in the county jail.

The girl’s mother, Victoria Gregory, 36, of Willis Avenue, and co-defendant Mark Burney, 53, of Breaden Street, both pleaded not guilty during their Tuesday morning arraignment and were ordered to be held in the Mahoning County jail without bond, court officials said.

Each were indicted last week on three felony counts of rape that carry a life sentence. Gregory also was indicted on felony counts of trafficking in person (for) commercial sex acts and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Authorities said Burney allegedly took advantage of the child through Gregory. Prosecutors said the girl was just 8 when the abuse allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2016.

Gregory and Burney are set for trial Sept. 9 in Judge Anthony Donofrio’s courtroom, records show.

Ex-chief’s son out of jail

YOUNGSTOWN

The son of the former city police chief, who’s facing firearm charges in an alleged road-rage shooting from 2017, was released from jail Tuesday.

Jared F. Hughes, 30, of Buell Avenue, Campbell, posted 10 percent of a $10,000 bond during his arraignment Tuesday morning on felony counts of discharging a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

Hughes, the son of retired city police chief Jimmy Hughes, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old woman in the leg during an apparent road-rage incident on the Interstate 680 North ramp to Interstate 80 West in Austintown on March 29, 2018.

Prosecutors said Hughes had already agreed to a plea deal that includes a five-year prison sentence before his case was presented to the Mahoning County grand jury, an arrangement supported by the victim. Hughes’ case is set for pretrial July 18.

4 homes are raided

WARREN

U.S. marshals and the Drug Enforcement agency raided four homes Tuesday morning in Warren and one in Howland, according to Warren police. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on the scene to assist the agencies.

Police said the Warren homes were on Brier Street Southeast and Wick Street. Drugs and guns were confiscated, police said.

Police directed questions about arrests to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The Vindicator reached out with a phone call, but the call was not returned Tuesday.

2nd reading on paving

HUBBARD

City council gave second reading this week to an agreement with American Contracting to pave portions of 13 roads at a cost not to exceed $250,923.

The streets planned for paving are: Charles to the end of Oakdale Avenue; Scott from Christian Avenue to Hager Street; Jones from Moore Street to Erie Street; Church from Christian Avenue to Hager Street; Jackson from West Park Avenue to Myron Street; and Jackson from West Liberty to School Street.

The avenues are Oakdale to the end of East Liberty Street; Wrenfield from Meadowland Drive to Creekside Drive; and Grandview from Church Street to Scott Street. The drives are Buckeye from Palmetto to Dogwood; Waugh from Jerry Drive to the end of the street; Saul from Waugh Drive to Doris Drive; and Fairchild from Dresden Drive to Triangle Street.

Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to vote on the final reading of the paving contract.

Council also prepared legislation to approve the Ohio Department of Transportation paving a portion of state Route 304. Mayor John Darko said the city received $110,000 in Ohio Public Works Commission funds for that project.

Fireworks at Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s fireworks display will be Thursday, starting at 9:30 p.m., and launched from the Covelli Centre parking lot. The event is rain or shine. Front Street near the Covelli Centre will be closed to vehicular traffic for the display, but all bridges will be open to enter the downtown area.

Mom’s multiple charges

STRUTHERS

A 35-year-old city woman faces charges after allegedly hiding a can of beer in her teenage daughter’s book bag after a traffic accident. Police charged April Mitchell with endangering children, drug possession, an open-container violation and tampering with evidence, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Mitchell was arrested Monday night on Fifth Street where her car had been involved in a traffic accident. A police reports says Mitchell told officers she had “sipped a beer” earlier, but the beer wasn’t in the car.

After investigating further, police say Mitchell admitted concealing a can of beer in a cup and stashing it in the book bag of her 15-year-old daughter who was riding in the back seat.