BIRTHS


July 3, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Nicole Funderburg and Victor Nixon, Youngstown, boy, July 1.

Matthew and Sara McElhinny, Youngstown, girl, July 1.

Kevin and Rebecca Kirby, Lisbon, girl, July 1.

