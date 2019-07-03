Arte Johnson, 'Laugh-In' star, dead at 90

Variety is reporting Arte Johnson, Emmy-winning star of 1960s and ’70s comedy sketch show “Laugh-In,” died today in Los Angeles of heart failure. He was 90.

On “Laugh-In,” he was most familiar as Wolfgang, the German soldier who thought World War II was still going on. His catchphrase “Very interesting…” was one of many that caught on from the hit show. He won one Emmy for the show and was nominated two more times.