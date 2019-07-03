A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed various days for


July 3, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed various days for Independence Day. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules:

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, Sharon, New Castle, closed Thursday; Newton Falls Municipal Court, closed Thursday and Friday.

County, state and federal offices: Closed Thursday. No mail delivery.

Universities: Closed Thursday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority: Closed Thursday.

Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County, Warren-Trumbull, Kinsman Free Public Library, Hubbard Public Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, Newton Falls Public Library, closed Thursday; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, closed Thursday and Friday; and Girard Free Library, closed Wednesday through Sunday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed Thursday.

Banks: Chase Bank, Citizens One, Cortland Banks, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Farmers National Bank, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closed Thursday.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, City of Youngstown, Warren City Environmental Services, Waste-Tech Services, closed Thursday, pickup schedule one day behind.

