Youngstown's fireworks set for Thursday night at Covelli


July 2, 2019 at 10:01a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s fireworks display will be Thursday, starting at 9:30 p.m., and launched from the Covelli Centre parking lot.

The event is rain or shine.

Front Street near the Covelli Centre will be closed to vehicular traffic for the display, but all bridges will be open to enter the downtown area.

