BOARDMAN

Perkins & Marie Callender terminated its license agreement with local franchisee 5171 Campbells Land Co.

CLC owns 26 Perkins locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York, including restaurants in Warren, Niles, Canfield, Boardman and Austintown.

According to a statement from Perkins spokeswoman Vivian Brooks, CLC has been in default since April 2018 and failed to complete construction on multiple pending projects.

Perkins is also seeking court assistance in closing the restaurants owned by CLC.

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings Charitable Foundation donated a check for $2,500 to Interfaith Home Maintenance Services, Inc. The donation will fund emergency or necessary home repairs for low income home owners.

“Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of home-owners who are low income, especially elderly and physically challenged persons,” said Kerry Pettit, executive director of Interfaith Home Maintenance Service.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city is launching two new programs to highlight local businesses. City of You Business Spotlight will be awarded quarterly to small business owners in Youngstown that “set themselves apart in some noteworthy way.” Additionally, the city will start scheduling grand openings/ribbon cuttings. Small business owners can register at https://youngstownohio.gov/cped-economic-grand_opening.

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz kicked off its annual month of in-store fund raising Monday at all of its 589 locations. Sheetz For The Kidz is an employee-driven charity that supports underprivileged children. Customers can donate through boxes at the register or by adding donations to their purchase throughout July.

