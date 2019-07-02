Warren woman faces child endangerment, drug charges
WARREN — Bond was set at $3,500 today at Warren Municipal Court for a Warren woman for child endangerment and drug charges after police said she overdosed as her two daughters watched.
Police were dispatched to the area of Forest Street and Atlantic Street Monday and saw Autumn Kovell, 37, sitting on the ground. Her breathing was shallow and she looked pale and sickly, according to a police report.
Her young daughters were crying and holding each other about 10 feet away.
Police administered naloxone to Kovell and she was transported to St. Joe’s Hospital.
When police searched her bag for identification, they found a glass pipe, a small bag of marijuana and a bindle.
Kovell is being held in the Trumbull County jail; her children are staying with their aunt.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 2, 2019 1:54 p.m.
Woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
- May 4, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Two women face charges after Liberty motel incident
- September 11, 2009 7:15 p.m.
Pa. mom made 6-year-old daughter drive the car
- April 7, 2015 midnight
Facing charges
- August 28, 2017 1:55 p.m.
Boardman woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.