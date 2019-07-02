Warren woman faces child endangerment, drug charges

WARREN — Bond was set at $3,500 today at Warren Municipal Court for a Warren woman for child endangerment and drug charges after police said she overdosed as her two daughters watched.

Police were dispatched to the area of Forest Street and Atlantic Street Monday and saw Autumn Kovell, 37, sitting on the ground. Her breathing was shallow and she looked pale and sickly, according to a police report.

Her young daughters were crying and holding each other about 10 feet away.

Police administered naloxone to Kovell and she was transported to St. Joe’s Hospital.

When police searched her bag for identification, they found a glass pipe, a small bag of marijuana and a bindle.

Kovell is being held in the Trumbull County jail; her children are staying with their aunt.