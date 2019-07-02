Vindicator forum

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Press Club and the Rotary Club of Youngstown will host a free, community event, “What’s Next: A Community Forum on The Vindicator,” at 6 p.m. today at the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center, 325 W. Federal St. downtown.

Stabbing death

COITSVILLE

The Hubbard man described by Coitsville police as the person of interest in the stabbing death of Katherine L. Rydarowicz was booked in the Mahoning County jail Sunday.

Francis Rydarowicz, 48, is charged with domestic violence; more charges are pending the death investigation, authorities said.

Francis and Katherine, both of Hubbard, were married but going through a separation, according to police.

Coitsville police reported Katherine was found lying dead near the entrance of the King’s Motel entrance on U.S. Route 422 in Coitsville.

Francis was found in the motel in serious condition with cut marks to his throat and wrists. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital then transported to jail upon release. A court date has not been set.

Sentencing set

YOUNGSTOWN

Johnny Ray Wallace III, convicted Friday of shooting 25-year-old Colin Brown to death Nov. 28, 2017, at the city’s Last Call Lounge, will learn his fate next week.

Judge Anthony Donofrio of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court set Wallace’s sentencing hearing for 10 a.m. July 11, court records show.

Jurors on Friday returned guilty verdicts on Wallace’s single count of murder with a firearm specification after more than five hours of deliberation.

Wallace’s first murder trial ended in June 2018 with a hung jury. Prosecutors then sought a retrial.

Boy killed in crash

SOUTHINGTON

A 12-year-old boy died Friday evening after a crash in which a sport utility vehicle hit the back of the tractor on which he was a passenger on Painesville Warren State Road.

The boy, Josh Miller of West Farmington, died at Geauga Memorial Hospital shortly after arriving there.

The tractor driver, his father, Joey Miller Jr., 42, also of West Farmington, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, George Desavigny, 97, of West Farmington, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 5:55 p.m. accident happened west of Leiby Osborne Road as both Desavigny and the Millers were westbound.

The collision ejected both Millers and caused both vehicles to enter a ditch on the right side of the road. The tractor came to rest on its side. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assistant hired

LIBERTY

The township trustees hired a new fiscal officer assistant at Monday’s special meeting.

Trustees Jodi Stoyak and Greg Cizmar approved the resignation of the current fiscal officer Assistant Denise Leone effective Friday.

They also approved hiring Teena Wylie as the next full-time fiscal officer assistant at a rate of $14 per hour. She began working Monday. Trustee Arnie Clebone was unable to attend the meeting.

Deadline extension

CAMPBELL

The city is requesting a deadline extension for a purchase agreement it has with Aqua Ohio for its water plant.

Aqua Ohio gave the city until Monday to decide whether it would accept a $7.5 million bid to purchase the plant.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the extension was requested to allow the city’s lawyers time to hash out legal language in the purchase agreement.

Phillips said he hopes the process will be completed before the July 23 deadline extension request.

Ryan introduces bill

WASHINGTON

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, introduced legislation Monday to protect children and animals in hot cars.

He’s co-sponsoring the legislation with U.S. Rep. Jan. Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat. The proposal would require the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a rule requiring cars to be equipped with a system to alert the driver if a passenger remains in the back seat when a car is turned off.

Lockdown arrest

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a woman who they say caused a lockdown at St. Elizabeth Boardman and Youngstown last month.

Mercy Health Protective Services filed a charge of inducing panic against 31-year-old Denise Farabee, 31, who has addresses in Girard and Youngstown, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

She was arrested June 13, the same day the hospitals were locked down while officials investigated a threat. The police report said Farabee has an obsession with an employee.

She waived a Monday appearance in Youngstown Municipal Court. Her next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Elections board to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Board of Elections will have a meeting at 8 a.m. today in the meeting room of the MCBOE office, Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave.

Not-guilty plea

WARREN

Shayla M. Harris, 26, of Ward Street Northwest and Lane Avenue Southwest pleaded not guilty Monday to child endangering after police were called at 6:33 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot at the Elm Road Giant Eagle for two toddler girls alone in a van.

Harris was released in Warren Municipal Court after posting a personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

A witness said the girls had been alone in the car about 25 minutes. The girls told police they were left in the car because they did not have on shoes. Police said they were told one of the girls started the vehicle at one point. An officer secured the keys when he arrived.

Harris said she left them alone because of the shoes but didn’t realize she left the keys inside.

Gunshots reported

WARREN

A resident of a home in the 700 block of Homewood Avenue Southeast reported hearing gunshots about 6:45 a.m. Sunday. The resident found a bullet hole in the front window of the home. The bullet traveled into a living-room wall.

It is the second time the home has been hit by gunfire, the resident said. An officer found five spent shell casings and one live round on the driveway approach of a home nearby. There was auto glass on the road near the shell casings.

Girl alleges rape

WARREN

A girl, 17, whose address is Trumbull County Children Services on Reeves Road, went to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Sunday night alleging she had been raped.

Tim Schaffner, children services executive director, said he cannot release confidential information, but the agency’s residents have home visits.