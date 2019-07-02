Trump signs aid package to bolster migrant care
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
President Donald Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package Monday to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Many Democratic lawmakers were hoping for more. They wanted to provide stronger protections for how migrants are treated at holding facilities and to make it easier for lawmakers to make snap visits.
Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The emergency legislation was needed to ease overcrowded, often harsh conditions at U.S. holding facilities for migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Central American nations such as Honduras and El Salvador.
