Trump signs aid package to bolster migrant care


July 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump signed a $4.6 billion aid package Monday to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Many Democratic lawmakers were hoping for more. They wanted to provide stronger protections for how migrants are treated at holding facilities and to make it easier for lawmakers to make snap visits.

Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The emergency legislation was needed to ease overcrowded, often harsh conditions at U.S. holding facilities for migrants seeking asylum, mostly from Central American nations such as Honduras and El Salvador.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000